Environmental Defense Center Benefit Event Celebrates ‘Paradise Saved’

Not even the rain could distract dedicated environmentalists, public officials and local residents from attending the 18th annual Environmental Defense Center benefit at the Ranchero La Patera & Stow House in Goleta last Sunday afternoon.

This year’s theme, appropriately titled “Celebrating Paradise Saved,” lured a large crowd who happily rubbed shoulders beneath a large tent to escape the inclement weather. Guests sampled wine and hors d’oeuvres as they mingled and viewed an array of eco-friendly items on display during the silent auction, including recycled glass wear and eco-safe house-cleaning products.

Assemblyman Das Williams and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, arrived just before the live auction and quickly blended in with the lively crowd. Public officials, attendees, and special guest and honoree Jean-Michel Cousteau took their seats as the presentation began.

Environmental Defense Center president Gail Osherenko welcomed the guests and sponsors, and thanked everyone for coming to the event despite the rainy weather.

“Our honoree, Jean-Michel Cousteau, tells us that what we’re experiencing is just the ocean coming back to us in the form of rain,” Osherenko said. “We all know paradise is not saved, it’s always being saved, so that’s why we’re here — to support this organization and protect this wonderful place we live in.”

Executive Director David Landecker addressed some of the important work the EDC is doing in the community, such as the Coast and Ocean programs that focus on saving blue whales in the Santa Barbara Channel, protecting Naples and Naples Reef, and the Open-Space Preservation Educational Network (OPEN) project that aims to establish land equality polices and restrict development on the Gaviota Coast.

“For over 34 years, EDC has educated, advocated and litigated for the environmental quality of this region and has represented more then 80 different environmental groups on state, national and local issues,” Landecker said.

Auctioneer Geoff Green rallied the audience in preparation for the live auctions by asking onlookers to do a series of arm exercises with their auction programs to get warmed up. Items up for bidding included an autographed Jackson Browne guitar, a week “Kickin’ Back in Kauai” and a stargazing tour at Sedgwick Ranch.

At the conclusion of the auction, Cousteau addressed the crowd and stressed the importance of safeguarding the South Coast and the world’s oceans, which he said are warming and are becoming increasingly polluted and overfished. He said people need to stop dumping pollutants in the oceans and put more effort into sustainable fishing.

Former Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum, who attended the event with her husband, Joe, has been an avid supporter of the EDC and is now an EDC board member.

“The EDC has been here for so many years defending our environment, and I’m now on the board,” Blum said. “And what a great board it is. People working hard to make sure that Santa Barbara stays as beautiful as it is — it’s wonderful.”

Environmental Defense Center sponsors include:

» Visionary Sponsors: Deckers Outdoor Corp., MarBorg Industries, Jan Montgomery, the Tomchin Family Charitable Foundation, and Paula and Richard Whited

» Sustainer Sponsors: Emmett family, Gail Osherenko and Oran Young, the Overall Foundation, Patagonia, Santa Barbara Barbeque Gourmet Catering, Southern California Edison, and Judy and Jack Stapelmann

