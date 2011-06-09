Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 5:42 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Free Electronic Waste and Recycling Event Set for Saturday

Proceeds will benefit the Step Up for Youth Program

By Kathleen Sullivan for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department | June 9, 2011 | 8:52 p.m.

Spring is the perfect time to clean out your garage, den and closets and get rid of those old TVs, computer monitors, stereo components and other outdated electronics taking up space.

The City of Santa Barbara Neighborhood & Outreach Services is holding a free electronic waste and recycling event from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday in Parking Lot 30 at UCSB (off Stadium Road).

All proceeds from the sale of the waste to the recycling operation will benefit the Step Up for Youth Program, which provides job readiness training services to underserved local youth ages 14 to 21. The event is cosponsored by UCSB’s Early Academic Outreach Program, UCSB Associated Students and the IV Give Project.

Common electronics accepted: TVs, computer monitors, computers, laptops, keyboards, printers, mice, hard drives, fax machines, microwaves, DVD players, VCRs, cables and cords, telephones, cell phones, radios, shredders, stereo components, power supplies, tapes and zip drives, toners, batteries or anything that has a plug or can take a battery. Electronics not accepted will be large appliances or fluorescent bulbs.

For more information, call Pete Leyva, Neighborhood & Outreach Services coordinator, at 805.897.1924.

— Kathleen Sullivan is the marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

