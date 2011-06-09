Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 5:45 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Saturday Is Golfer Appreciation Day at Santa Barbara Golf Club

Free family day will include clinics, demonstrations, raffles and a $1 million hole-in-one contest

By Kathleen Sullivan for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department | June 9, 2011 | 7:59 p.m.

You don’t have to be a golfer to enjoy the free family day planned at the Santa Barbara Golf Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday.

In addition to being a thank you to the local residents who have supported this “jewel of a course” over the years, the event is planned as an opportunity to enjoy many diverse events with friends and family.

Activities planned include free lesson clinics, ongoing golf equipment demonstrations by Nike and Titleist, a putting skills obstacle course, a $1.50 taco bar hosted by Mulligans Café and a $1 million hole-in-one contest.

Raffles will be held every half-hour, with prizes including golf clubs, one dozen Titleist Pro V balls, two entries into the First Tee summer session (youth), $100 gift card for the Pro Shop and gift certificates to Mulligan’s Café.

In addition, information tables will be available showcasing the course’s various home clubs, youth golf programs, summer camps and sports clinics at both the golf course and through the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and the Creeks Division restoration project at the course. The Parks & Recreation’s Fun on the Run van will be on site to provide games and activities for kids ages 5 to 13.

The Santa Barbara Golf Club is located at 3500 McCaw Ave., off Las Positas.

For more information, click here or call 805.687.7087.

— Kathleen Sullivan is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 
