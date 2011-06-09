Letter to the Editor: Homeless Used as Scapegoat

I have heard many stories and have read many stories concerning the homeless population. The real truth is that you rely on your own prejudices to come out and be used as a scapegoat.

You can’t imagine their realities, even if you have the greatest imagination in the world. Some as outsiders judge others without knowing what is really the truth. I know because I have lived it.

As we speak, the homeless get blamed for all the cities’ problems, and more nonprofits continue to be cut on a daily basis. Not only are we making mistakes by cutting the poor and those in need, but we are sending more people to their fate as “homeless.”

This time the picture will look very different because you may actually see some friends of yours. Isn’t that heartbreaking? Isn’t it sad to know that homeless families live on our city streets?

Who will we blame for that? We have city officials who seem to want to deal with the problem, but because of a lack of understanding and ego the threads to that tapestry are hanging. We want to make everyone happy, but the truth is that the homeless will suffer because they are the scapegoat. They are to blame because the business owners are not making money and they make our so-called beautiful city look bad.

What really looks bad is how many people we have on our streets and nothing is getting done because we are too busy arguing and debating how to eliminate these human beings. One man wrote an article comparing pigeons to the homeless population. We allow this kind of hatred to make important decisions in a time our economy is collapsing. It’s too damn easy to point the finger. Besides, you are pointing in the wrong direction.

The federal government is waging wars that cost billions of dollars, and we are still blaming the poor. Jesus was homeless. Would you treat him the same way, and furthermore, would you compare him to a pigeon?

Nancy Kapp

Santa Barbara