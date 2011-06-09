Letter to the Editor: Media War

In the 21st century, the media are everything, and whoever controls the media, controls the narrative. Furthermore, today there is a battle between the “old media” and the “new media.”

Barack Obama was elected president because the “Democrat Media Complex,” which included the press, the unions and Hollywood, were on his side and the American people wanted to get the “race monkey” off their backs. America, how is the election of Obama working out for you?

The election of 2012 will determine whether America survives as a freedom-loving Republic or continues cascading into a Third World banana republic. It is crucial that all sane Americans — Republicans, Democrats, independents, Liberatarians and Tea Partiers — recognize the impact that the Democrat Media Complex will have on future elections.

Today, we see this Media Complex trying to control the narrative with Medicare and union issues. They are slandering Paul Ryan’s plan concerning Medicare with lies and distortions, but ignoring the fact that Obama’s health-care plan will decimate Medicare and screw the seniors.

In state after state, the same media back unions and label anyone who stands up to them as radicals. In short, the media are leading the way for the destruction of our Republic and our capitalistic system.

It is time to challenge and stand up to the corrupt, biased and controlling Media Complex. Otherwise, America will become a shadow of its former self.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria