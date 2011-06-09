Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Media War

By Diana Thorn | June 9, 2011 | 10:01 p.m.

In the 21st century, the media are everything, and whoever controls the media, controls the narrative. Furthermore, today there is a battle between the “old media” and the “new media.”

Barack Obama was elected president because the “Democrat Media Complex,” which included the press, the unions and Hollywood, were on his side and the American people wanted to get the “race monkey” off their backs. America, how is the election of Obama working out for you?

The election of 2012 will determine whether America survives as a freedom-loving Republic or continues cascading into a Third World banana republic. It is crucial that all sane Americans — Republicans, Democrats, independents, Liberatarians and Tea Partiers — recognize the impact that the Democrat Media Complex will have on future elections.

Today, we see this Media Complex trying to control the narrative with Medicare and union issues. They are slandering Paul Ryan’s plan concerning Medicare with lies and distortions, but ignoring the fact that Obama’s health-care plan will decimate Medicare and screw the seniors.

In state after state, the same media back unions and label anyone who stands up to them as radicals. In short, the media are leading the way for the destruction of our Republic and our capitalistic system.

It is time to challenge and stand up to the corrupt, biased and controlling Media Complex. Otherwise, America will become a shadow of its former self.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 