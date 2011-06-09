Library Summer Reading Program to Explore ‘One World, Many Stories’

Children can earn prizes by keeping track of the books they've read

The Santa Barbara Public Library System launched its 2011 Summer Reading Program on Tuesday for children from preschool through fifth or sixth grade.

This year’s program, “One World, Many Stories,” will focus on reading and sharing stories about people and places all over the world — and earning fun prizes along the way.

Kids can visit their closest SBPL library to sign up, pick up a Reading Log and some books, and start reading. Children keep track of the books they read in the log, and when they visit the library to get new books they can share what they’ve read and get fun prizes. Families are also encouraged to attend weekly events featuring puppets, jugglers, storytellers and more.

The program runs through July 30 at the Santa Barbara Central and Eastside libraries, and libraries in Carpinteria, Montecito, Goleta and Solvang.

This year’s reading rewards and performers are sponsored by the Friends of the Library groups and many area businesses.

The library is also presenting a Teen Summer Reading program for older kids. Click here for information on the teen program.

For more information about the library’s Summer Reading Program, call 805.564.5603 or click here. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Christine Gallery is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library.