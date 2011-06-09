Paving Project on Highway 101 Near Gaviota Tunnel to Begin Monday

Lane closures in both directions are planned ruing daytime hours

A project to repave Highway 101 from one mile south of the Gaviota Tunnel to one mile north of Old Coast Highway including the Nojoqui Grade will begin Monday, June 13.

Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions of Highway 101 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. All lanes of traffic will be open southbound from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and northbound from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be roadwork scheduled during the overnight hours on Sundays from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for the $3.9 million project is Granite Construction Co. of Santa Barbara.

The project is expected to be completed in August.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.