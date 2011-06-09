Sheriff’s Department Urging Public to Report Illegal Marijuana Grows

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department are encouraging the public to take an active role in reporting suspected illegal outdoor marijuana grows in the county.

Each summer, the Sheriff’s Department eradicates hundreds of thousands of marijuana plants grown illegally in remote locations throughout the county. Last year, the department destroyed more than 325,000 marijuana plants with a street value of more than $900 million.

This year, narcotics detectives are distributing fliers encouraging the public to help law enforcement identify illegal grows. A federal grant is paying for the production and dissemination of the fliers that explain the signs to look for when someone is using the forest and/or private land to cultivate non-medicinal marijuana.

Detectives hope, that by educating the public and explaining how to partner with law enforcement, they will minimize the danger to citizens and reduce the damage to the environment caused by the illicit marijuana operations.

Residents with information about illegal outdoor marijuana grows are urged to contact narcotics detectives at 805.681.4175, by fax at 805.681-4316 or by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.