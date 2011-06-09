Westmont Admissions Dean Joyce Luy Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

She receives the honor from the North American Coalition for Christian Admissions Professionals

Joyce Luy, who will retire this summer as dean of admissions at Westmont College, was honored by the North American Coalition for Christian Admissions Professionals at its national conference Tuesday at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.

Chant Thompson, NACCAP executive director, presented Luy with the Lifetime Achievement Award. She is the first woman to earn the award and just the fifth such honoree in the organization’s 41-year history.

More than 400 admission professionals from about 250 Christian high schools, colleges and universities were in attendance, as well as Luy’s husband, Chris.

Luy has served on the executive board of the NACCAP, as secretary and treasurer for the Western Association of College Admission Counseling and was the first woman to be selected Admission Officer of the Year in 1995.

In addition to providing leadership to the NACCAP, she spearheaded efforts to reach out to Christian high school counselors and work with them more closely. She co-founded the training program for new admission counselors and mentored women in the profession. She co-authored a workbook for students and high school counselors that assists them in their college search and provides workshops for Christian high school college counselors.

Luy announced her retirement in January after working in admissions at Westmont for nearly three decades.

The NACCAP, which hosts more than 100 Christian college fairs around North America each year, promotes enrollment in Christian higher education.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.