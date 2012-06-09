Letter to the Editor: Chris Mitchum Will Not Endorse Abel Maldonado

As a matter of custom, I called Abel Maldonado on election night to congratulate him on his win. I also sincerely wished him well in his November contest with Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara. I have since been asked by the media if I will “endorse” Abel. As the Santa Barbara Republican Central Committee has erroneously reported that I have endorsed him, I must comment.

I entered the 24th District congressional race because I strongly support political principles that Abel Maldonado obviously doesn’t share and, on that basis, I cannot endorse him. For me to do so would violate the principles and the trust of my loyal 25,000 supporters who voted for me on June 5.

If we don’t stand for something, we stand for nothing.

Chris Mitchum

Former congressional candidate for the 24th District