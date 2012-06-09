SWAT Team Responds as Shots Reported on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Apartment building on San Pascual Street was evacuated and streets in the area shut down

Santa Barbara police, including members of the SWAT team, responded to the 900 block of San Pascual Street on a report of shots fired Saturday afternoon.

The focus of their attention was an apartment building near the corner of San Pascual and Carrillo streets, which was evacuated.

A resident in Apartment 7 at 930 San Pascual St. fired a bullet into his floor at about 3:40 p.m. but no one was injured, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Authorities found a 9-milimeter round in a child’s bedroom located directly below the apartment, according to Lt. James Pfleging, who spoke with Noozhawk at the scene.

SBPDt’s Bearcat armored vehicle was deployed, and officers spent about 15 minutes calling for residents of Apartment 7 to surrender. They later discovered that the apartment was empty.

Police canines were also on the scene and could be heard barking from the apartment.

Sgt. Mike McGrew said drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, and that investigators were in the process of obtaining a search warrant.

San Pascual was shut down between Carrillo and Canon Perdido, but reopened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

