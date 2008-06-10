Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

90-Plus for Peace: Hal Thornton

With a sharp mind and an open heart, this man's peace policy is based on questioning the militarist approach.

By Steven Crandell | June 10, 2008 | 3:15 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of stories by Steven Crandell to introduce readers to extraordinary Santa Barbara peace leaders. All of them are older than age 90. Although their lives are very different, one thing binds all of them: They take individual satisfaction from contributing to the greater good.

Hal Thornton is a man who calls himself a “grumpy old sourdough” but, in fact, is a warm-hearted person.

image
Hal Thornton

Honest, caring and blunt, this man found business success in the wilderness of Alaska and wrote all about it in his 2003 book, Alaska Odyssey. At age 92, he combines a sharp, skeptical mind with an open heart. He has been a generous benefactor of Santa Barbara City College and many other local organizations. Above all, he is a family man – full of love and appreciation for what he calls “the ultimate security blanket.”

His peace policy is based on questioning the militarist approach to international relations. Thornton is inspired by none other than President Dwight Eisenhower, who had this to say in 1953: “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and not clothed.”

Thornton calls life “a journey into the wilderness” and believes strongly in always having a contingency plan.

In his book, he tells a story that exemplifies his approach. “In training to be a bush pilot, I learned that if you are lost, call the tower and admit that you are lost. ‘What if there is no tower?’ I asked. ‘Circle in place and think. If thinking doesn’t help, search for an open field and pray for a soft soft landing.’ Then pick yourself up, hike out of the woods and start over.”

Flexibility. Honesty. Resilience. An ability to laugh – at life and at one’s self. And beneath it all, solid ethics and values supported by family and friends. What a wonderful recipe for peace, for life.

Steven Crandell is the director of development and public affairs for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 