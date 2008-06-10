Community West Bank Adds New Human Resources Director

Community West Bank has announced the addition of Sharon Brown as senior vice president and director of human resources. She oversees all human resources functions for the bank’s 150 employees in multiple locations.

“Sharon brings over 20 years of human resources experience to Community West Bank,” CEO and President Lynda Nahra said. “Her recruitment and employee relations skills will be invaluable assets as we continue to grow the bank.”

Before joining Community West Bank, Brown was vice president, human resources manager and employee services officer for a local regional bank in Santa Barbara.

In addition to her career experience, Brown holds multiple certificates in human resources management, labor law and compensation, including a Professional in Human Resources certification. She is affiliated with the Society for Human Resources Management, the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Human Resources Associations and the Human Resources Association of the Central Coast.

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta. The company is the holding company for Community West Bank, which has five full-service California branch banking offices, in Goleta, Ventura, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Westlake Village.

Lynnette Coverly is Community West Bank‘s vice president of marketing.