Hospice of Santa Barbara Needs Bilingual Mentors

The I Have a Friend Mentor Program at Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. is in need of bilingual and bicultural volunteers.

Mentor volunteers are adults who experienced the loss of a parent or sibling as a child. They are trained and matched with children who have experienced a similar loss. Mentors help these children understand that not only are they normal, but that their lives can be good again and that they can grow up to be happy and successful people.

The mentor volunteer training sessions begin in September. Hospice of Santa Barbara is hoping that good mentor matches from the community will come forward to help these children recover from their painful loss.

If you would like to volunteer for the mentor program, call Joy Janssen at Hospice of Santa Barbara at 805.563.8820.

Daniella Elghanayan of SurfMedia Communications represents Hospice of Santa Barbara.