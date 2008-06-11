Clevenger Tapped as New Principal at San Marcos High

Popular former Santa Ynez Valley High principal will replace Craig Morgan, who is retiring.

Santa Barbara schools Superintendent Brian Sarvis on Tuesday named Norm Clevenger as the new principal of San Marcos High School. The popular former principal at Santa Ynez Valley Union High had been ousted by that district’s retiring superintendent, sparking an uproar among Valley parents.

Clevenger will replace Principal Craig Morgan, who is retiring this week after five years in the position and 35 years in education.

“Norm is an outstanding leader with the highest credentials,” Sarvis said in a statement. “Norm is popular among staff, students and parents who report that his leadership was responsible for elevating Santa Ynez High School to the highest performing high school in the county.”

In February, outgoing Santa Ynez schools chief Fred Van Leuven fired Clevenger without explanation, setting off a firestorm of criticism from parents who packed the boardroom to speak in Clevenger’s defense.

Clevenger has nine years of experience as the principal of Santa Ynez High. Previously, he was the principal at Monterey High School.



He earned a bachelor’s degree at UC Berkeley and a master’s degree at United States International University.



The basic salary range for a high school principal in the Santa Barbara School District is $113,074 to $125,847.

