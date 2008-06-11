Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:42 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Clevenger Tapped as New Principal at San Marcos High

Popular former Santa Ynez Valley High principal will replace Craig Morgan, who is retiring.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 11, 2008 | 12:48 a.m.

Santa Barbara schools Superintendent Brian Sarvis on Tuesday named Norm Clevenger as the new principal of San Marcos High School. The popular former principal at Santa Ynez Valley Union High had been ousted by that district’s retiring superintendent, sparking an uproar among Valley parents.

Clevenger will replace Principal Craig Morgan, who is retiring this week after five years in the position and 35 years in education.

“Norm is an outstanding leader with the highest credentials,” Sarvis said in a statement. “Norm is popular among staff, students and parents who report that his leadership was responsible for elevating Santa Ynez High School to the highest performing high school in the county.”

In February, outgoing Santa Ynez schools chief Fred Van Leuven fired Clevenger without explanation, setting off a firestorm of criticism from parents who packed the boardroom to speak in Clevenger’s defense.

Clevenger has nine years of experience as the principal of Santa Ynez High. Previously, he was the principal at Monterey High School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree at UC Berkeley and a master’s degree at United States International University.

The basic salary range for a high school principal in the Santa Barbara School District is $113,074 to $125,847.

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 