Sit. Stay. Good Zoo Visitor: Animal Behavior Expert to Share Tips

By Julia McHugh | June 10, 2008 | 4:05 p.m.

Dr. Sophia Yin has trained dogs to behave and chickens to ring a bell, and her techniques also work with horses, ostriches and all sorts of exotic animals.

image
Dr. Sophia Yin, a renowned animal behavior expert, will share her expertise with visitors to the Santa Barbara Zoo. (Santa Barbara Zoo photo)

Yin is a renowned animal behavior expert, author, lecturer and the former pet columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle. Now working with keeper staff at the Santa Barbara Zoo to refine the techniques used to “enrich” the lives of the zoo’s animals, she has agreed to reveal some of her secrets and techniques to zoo visitors.

Not only will she reveal how the experts at the zoo work with animals, but she’ll share handy tips for working with pets at home.

Yin also will perform a 30-minute demonstration with zoo animals and keepers and may even nonverbally train audience members.

Yin will give a talk, “Learn to Train Your Pet,” at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Rolling Hills stage. The talk is free with zoo admission.

For more information, visit www.sbzoo.org or call 805.962.5339.

Julia McHugh represents the Santa Barbara Zoo.

