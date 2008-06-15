The Day the Zaca Fire Doubled in Size

The second-largest wildfire in California history ignited almost one year ago. Santa Barbarans had a view from afar but what was it like up close to the inferno?

[Editor’s note: The Zaca Fire ignited east of Buellton on July 4, 2007, and burned for nearly two months, scorching more than 240,000 acres in mostly remote Santa Barbara County backcountry. Smoke and ash from the blaze, the second-largest in modern California history, was a part of our skyline for most of the summer. Tyson Perkins, 22, is in his fourth year as a sawyer on Santa Barbara County Fire Department Fire Crew 1-2 and was part of the massive mobilization against the fire. This is his story and these are his photos.]

A sweat-soaked T-shirt hangs on a branch to dry in the cool summer night breeze. It is dark and mildly cooler than the nights before. The elevation stands at 6,300 feet, letting the temperature drop and the humidity rise, which makes this a good opportunity to cut line on the Zaca Fire.

At 4 a.m., a boot strikes my side, letting me know it’s time to get up. Without words, one by one, men and women start going through their morning motions. Crusty eyes try to open while donning the same wet clothes as the six days before. Sweaty moist socks slide onto feet and are stuffed into weathered boots. Nomex (fire resistant) pants covered in poison oak strap back on your waist, and a musty, smoke-scented fire shirt gets thrown around your shoulders.

Some crew members are experiencing foot rot and others suffer from skin rash; some of us are bandaging cuts and scrapes while others head to use the bathroom in the bush.

A near-miss the day before has me lacing my boot with the scar of a saw cut on the left toe. When our personal protective equipment is on and sleeping bags put away, it’s time to open the 16th MRE (Meal Ready to Eat) of the spike out. Mine is chicken with salsa, a good choice, only it’s breakfast and rubbery chicken with fake salsa never tastes very good at 4 a.m. Nonetheless I have to eat, knowing I need the protein to make it through the day.

It’s now 4:30 a.m. and the hike begins despite soggy socks, no coffee and wet fire shirts. Still, nobody has said a word, knowing the fate that lies ahead.

We are to clear brush 30 feet wide on a ridge up to San Rafael Peak. With one squad starting in one place and the other bumping forward to space out the crew, work for the day has begun at 5 a.m. With Rio Bravo Hotshots behind and Arroyo Grande Hotshots ahead all working together to finish the last work on a fire that started one month earlier on July 4, 2007, the day will be short and gratifying, knowing the fire is almost defeated.

Cutting line takes manpower, and the ability to push yourself through blisters, cramps, smoky breaths and dirt-filled nostrils. The specifics for each piece of line change as you encounter different topography and vegetation. The idea is to have no unburned vegetation between the line and the fire’s edge. So as a team, anywhere from two to six chainsaws are out front with a puller behind each saw. The sawyer cuts the brush and the puller takes the brush and either throws the brush over the edge of the trail being made and into the unburned vegetation or he stacks it along the edge if the line/trail is wide enough. Behind the saw teams come a set of men with Pulaskis. These men dig up the earth and begin the creation of a path down to mineral soil that one will walk on. Behind the Pulaskis come a combination of McClouds and Combi tools. These men clear the foliage and polish off the path so there is no vegetation for the fire to burn and progress across the line. The end result will look like the everyday trail that you hike on. We do this day in and day out, on steep rocky (scary) slopes and mild rolling grass fields. We create a line around the fire at any width necessary to stop its spread, sometimes ranging 30 to 50 feet wide, all depending on the different size of brush or tactic taken.

Brush standing at 10 to 15 feet high makes it hard to see where the other crews are in relation to us. So we all rely on captains and squad bosses to line us up straight. A faint sound of a saw runs at high RPMs ahead. This is a welcome sound to hear while cutting line, for it means we have a stopping place, a place to moisten our dusty dry throats, a place to take in some sort of nutrition, a place to end line construction on the Zaca Fire. With the end in sight we’re off to the races; people yelling with their emotions on high and it is full bore to the end. The first sawyer takes stride with a quickened step and a precision cut leads the way through the tangled wall of brush. Hearts pounding, legs and arms cramping from the low salt diet doesn’t matter now, we all want to finish. This brush is big and old and that doesn’t bother anyone now. Our lead sawyer cuts an opening through the brush to meet Arroyo Grande’s lead sawyer. Then the second sawyer makes his way through and finally the third, clearing the last of the brush for Santa Barbara Crew 1 to tie into Arroyo Grande. All the while the other half of our crew is doing the same procedure while tying into Rio Bravo. Line construction is finished.

Later we all sit in the shade waiting for further instruction. The day is not over out here till the sun goes down, and we all know what is coming. “All right, let’s load up and head back,” says Capt. Chris Linane. “We’ve got some more line to put in in case we decide to burn. Tired and uncomfortable there are few words said.

After putting in a thin piece of line through pine needles in preparation for burning out, and cutting a 30-foot wide by a quarter-mile long line, the sun is finally starting to set. We are to fly out in the morning and let another crew come in and watch over our line that has cut off the head of the fire, in hopes that the unburned vegetation between our line and the fire will slowly burn itself to the line.

We are all content with our day’s work. As a fire crew it’s hard not to have a feeling of pride after putting a stop to this raging fire. We were the first fire crew to respond on July 4 and our thoughts of having a barbecue with friends and family after work that day had been dashed. We had fought this fire for days on end, through wind shifts and heat, through horrible meals and injuries, but now for the first time we could watch the beautiful sun set with a feeling of satisfaction.

Finally it is time to settle down for the night. Each person constructs his own personal wallow, hopefully a place away from carpenter ants and bugs. Sharpening tools, chainsaws and the refilling of all water containers has to be done before bed in case a midnight wakeup is needed. Like watching city lights one by one, headlamps turn off as each firefighter finishes his MRE and seeks a damp, dusty but mercifully deep sleep. As watery eyes try to close and achy bodies attempt to get comfortable, Linane speaks out to Division Superintendent Rob Hazard. Everyone can hear what the overhead is saying, but no one moves.

“It feels like an inversion layer is moving in,” Linane says.

“Oh, yeah, I got a reading of 9 percent humidity,” replies Hazard, meaning the air is getting hotter and drier, which may cause an increase in fire behavior.

In the wake of those two comments, a crackle sounds off in the distance. Every head rises like a deer hearing a gun shot. We all know the fire below our line has been begging to grow with the warmer temperatures and low humidity. Every mind on the dark warming mountaintop wonders now, “Is our line going to hold? Is everything that we have worked so hard for, for the last month, going to be lost in the coming hours?” Linane speaks out, “Get your boots and your fire shirt on guys.”

Again, no words are said as everyone re-dresses in the wet clothes and laces up the boots that have carried them to this point on the fire. Instruction is given and a list is read out loud.

“We are going to take shifts tonight and keep an eye on the fire,” Linane says. “First shift is squad boss’ Aaron Bearquez, and Chris Hansen, sawyer Justin Moore, puller Hector Cerna and Kyle Luker. You guys need to take a weather reading periodically and watch the fire activity.” With nothing but stars and the faint glow of spot fires they sit on the mountaintop and wait till morning.

That night the fire makes one good run and throws embers over our line to start two spot fires. The men who stay awake are now extremely sleep-deprived. All the rest of us, having to wear our salty stiff protective fire gear, are also working with only minimal sleep. We’ve been up since 4 a.m. and put in a draining day’s work. Unable to sleep that night I lie under a pine tree killing ants and bugs that try to eat crumbs that have fallen from my MRE and into my bed. Eventually the sun rises and Hazard and Linane go to inspect the damage of the line as the rest of us get breakfast. We hear on the radio that there are two spot fires and we should be able to pick them up before we get on the helicopter to fly out for our nights’ rest in camp.

“Line out!” the squad boss yells.

We all get in our places in line and head for the spot fires. Some talk about how they can’t wait to go to the beach and jump in the water. Others talk about how this fire is finally over and they can’t wait to go home and take their girl out for a good dinner and a round of drinks. But what no one talks about is how this day could also be a beginning and not an end. And none of us know the brutal shock that awaits us in a couple of hours.

We pick up the spot fires quite swiftly as our crew is top-notch in the brush. With the spot fires contained and word of a helicopter pick up, our spirits are high.

“Get into the black Crew 1,” says Hazard. Watching us from across the canyon he’s seen the fire below begin to pick up again. “Crew 1 you guys need to get into the black, the fire is picking up pretty quick down in the bowl.” We all move out of the shade and into the black, where the fire has already burned and there is no potential for reburn, and watch as a little puff of smoke turns into a huge blowout fire. Heads hang and shoulders sag as the fire rips up the hill and jumps our critical line.

All air tankers and water-dropping helicopters respond to our loss. Hazard and squad boss trainee Ian Mather are separated from the rest of us. There is nothing any of us can do by hand to try to stop this monster. As the air support drops water and retardant, Hazard and Mather try to keep the fire from burning up the food and coolers full of milk. The rest of us sit and watch and listen to the radio traffic as the fire grows bigger and bigger.

Air operations come over the radio. “The flame lengths are 200 feet and it is spotting a quarter- to half-mile ahead of itself.” Spot fires start out as an ember and get picked up by the wind, which is created by the extreme fire behavior, and land some distances ahead of the main burn creating small fires. The cycle continues over and over again, creating a monster that in most cases cannot be stopped.

That is when we know. We all know it is the beginning of the end. This only means more sleepless nights, more MREs, and more line construction. Like a tornado on its side, the rolling vortex of the smoke column eats its way down the mountain. It burns about 2,500 acres in just a couple of hours. This is the day the Zaca Fire jumps our line and starts her battle to double in size, and all we can do is sit at 6,500 feet of elevation on San Rafael Peak and watch. Everyone unshaven, bruised, battered, scraped, dirty, tired and demoralized, we wait for the helicopter to come and take us home for one day’s rest before we’ll return to fight the fire, which will grow to 240,207 acres.

The Santa Barbara sky displays a smoke column visible for hundreds of miles that will choke out the city and drop ash on houses and cars for months to come. Although our efforts were valiant, we succumb to the forces of nature and are humbled for a total of 56 days before our release when the flames tire of their victories.

Tyson Perkins, a 22-year-old fifth-generation Santa Barbaran, is a sawyer on Santa Barbara County Fire Department Fire Crew 1-2 under Capt. Chris Linane.