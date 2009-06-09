Free Motor Oil Recycling Program Available Countywide

Have you been holding on to old motor oil and filters, not quite sure what to do with them? Are you storing them in the backyard because you know the trash isn’t an option? There’s no need to wait any longer. Recycle oil and filters for free at more than 50 collection centers throughout Santa Barbara County.

Many automotive supply stores, service centers and quick-lube businesses participate in the program, which is funded by the California Integrated Waste Management Board and overseen by the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. Click here for a complete list of county collection centers.

By recycling used oil, you’re helping conserve resources and prevent the contamination of local waterways. Old motor oil contains pollutants such as lead, chromium and chlorides, and just one gallon of it can contaminate a million gallons of drinking water.

On the flip side, used motor oil brought to a collection center can be purified and turned into new motor oil — called re-refined oil — that can be used once again. Motor oil doesn’t wear out; it merely gets dirty. Re-refined oil performs just as well as virgin oil and undergoes the same testing and certification procedures. Re-refined oil also requires much less energy to produce than oil extracted from the ground.

When changing a vehicle’s oil, remember to use a container that is large enough to capture the contents and prevent spills. The county recommends drain containers that are specifically designed for that purpose. Call 805.882.3615 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for a free collection container.

Click here for more information about recycling and hazardous waste disposal.

— Leslie Robinson is a program specialist for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division.