Goleta Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Goleta man for indecent exposure after he allegedly lured victims through an ad on the Internet.

Detectives said Glenn Merrill, 59, had posted an ad on Craigslist looking for a caregiver to help with household duties several days each week.

On June 1, a woman responded to the ad and went to Merrill’s residence that day for an interview. During the interview, Merrill said that part of the job duties included assisting him in showering. At one point, Merrill undressed and asked the job applicant to help him as he began to perform a sex act. The victim refused and left the residence.

Detectives linked Merrill to two separate incidents March 2 and March 9. In each case, the female victims responded to a Craigslist ad for a caregiver position, with Merrill as the contact person.

The victims in those cases said Merrill disrobed in front of them and asked them to help him perform a sex act. All three victims were ages 23 to 34.

Merrill was arrested and booked into the County Jail on Friday on three charges of indecent exposure. He was being held on $5,000 bail.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.