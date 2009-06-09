Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Asking for Recession Input

Issues & Policy Roundtable to hear update on how local companies are weathering the economic storm

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from members of the business community about how the recession is affecting them.

The chamber will hold its Issues & Policy Roundtable meeting at noon Thursday in the Jean Blois Community Room at its offices, 271 N. Fairview Ave., Suite 104.

Speakers will include Village Properties’ Elaine Abercrombie; Mark Ingalls, general manager of Camino Real Marketplace; and Pacifica Commercial Realty executive vice president Mark Mattingly. They will discuss how the economic downturn has been affecting business and what they are doing in response.

Also on the agenda is a discussion on Goleta Beach Park, presented by Ed de la Torre from Friends of Goleta Beach.

