Page Youth Center Plans Saturday Family Festival

The South Coast community is invited to join the fun and games planned for the Page Youth Center’s upcoming Family Festival Day Saturday.

The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at the center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Adults can sit back with some wine or a beer and enjoy great barbecue and some hot music, while kids play games on the fields and in the gym with local heroes, the Santa Barbara county and city firefighters who worked so hard on the Jesusita Fire.

At 1 p.m., 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf will unveil a new sign for the center’s San Antonio Road entrance.

Also included will be contests, raffles, prizes, bounce houses and the chance to personally thank firefighters for all their work on the recent wildfires. Ticket prices are $25 per family. That cost includes a hot dog or hamburger for each family member, four beverage tickets and all kids’ activities.

For more information and tickets, call 805.967.8778, or visit www.pageyouthcenter.org. The center offers lots of activities for area youth throughout the whole year, organizers say.



— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .