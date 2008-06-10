Montecito Association Plans Informational Forums on Governance Options

As a public service, the Montecito Association has scheduled three informational forums on governance options.

The forums will take place on three Mondays in June at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 E. Valley Road. The forums will be at 6 p.m. June 16, and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 23 and June 30.

The community is invited to attend and learn more about alternative governance issues. The Montecito Association has no position and seeks only to better inform the community on these issues.

Next Monday, the subject will be the incorporation process, California cities and special districts with Bob Braitman, executive officer of the Local Agency Formation Commission, and David Mullinax,

manager of regional affairs for the League of California Cities.

On June 23, the topic will be economics and finance with Bob Geis, Santa Barbara County auditor, and Daniel Singer, Goleta city manager.

On June 30, the topic will be land use planning and development issues with Joan Wells, former planning commissioner and board member of the Montecito Association, and John McGinnes, director of the office of long-range planning for Santa Barbara County.

Brook Rademacher represents the Montecito Association.