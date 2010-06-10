Cal Poly Brings New MBA Program to Santa Barbara

Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business is offering a new MBA program tailored specifically for Santa Barbara’s working professionals. Evening classes at downtown Santa Barbara’s Canary Hotel will begin this September, meeting the needs of many local professionals unable to commute for an MBA degree.

Until now, the closest accredited business school to Santa Barbara offering an MBA has been more than 50 miles away. Cal Poly’s new program will make it possible for locals to earn a two-year degree much closer to home.

The courses will blend classroom and distance-learning instruction in an interactive format. Two-thirds of each course will be provided live and in person in Santa Barbara once per week by Cal Poly faculty. The remaining one-third will be delivered online to students’ desktops.

Prospective students are encouraged to apply soon to meet the Aug. 1 deadline for fall 2010. To be considered, applicants must take the GMAT and include transcripts, a resume and letters of recommendation with their applications. For course descriptions and application materials, click here or call 805.756.2637. More information about upcoming GMAT dates and locations can also be found on the program’s Website.

“The Orfalea MBA program is an intensive, hands-on learning experience that exemplifies Cal Poly’s learn-by-doing tradition,” said Dave Christy, dean of the Orfalea College of Business. “It’s a unique opportunity for working professionals in Santa Barbara to receive an MBA from our outstanding faculty who are committed to their success.”

Faculty members will include law lecturer Bradford Anderson and professor of finance Dr. Ken Riener. Anderson provides key analysis of current business issues inside and outside of the classroom — most recently providing legal analysis of the Gulf oil spill for several media outlets.

Dr. Riener brings to the program extensive experience teaching distance-learning courses as well as a specialty in economic impact studies — having prepared such studies for Cal Poly, the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo and the proposed California Space Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The Orfalea College of Business is named in honor of Al and Virginia Orfalea, parents of Paul Orfalea, founder of Kinko’s. Paul Orfalea and his wife, Natalie, donated $15 million to Cal Poly’s College of Business to enhance the quality and scope of business education for Cal Poly students. The Orfalea College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Cal Poly is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

— Dr. Brian Tietje is the associate dean of Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business.