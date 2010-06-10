Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:56 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Take a Guide on Your Home Hunt

A Realtor can help avoid the potential pitfalls of short sales and foreclosures

By Elaine Abercrombie | June 10, 2010 | 10:15 p.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie

There are two apparently attractive options for buyers scoping out a deal. One type is the “short sale,” where sellers have made an agreement with their lender to sell the home for less than they still owe on the mortgage. The second type is the REO (bank-owned) home, which has fallen back into the hands of the lender after the sellers defaulted.

While these properties may be appealingly priced, buyers need stomach and smarts to take proper advantage.

If you’re considering a short-sale purchase, focus only on those with a price pre-approved by the lender. Otherwise, you may be wasting precious time in negotiations that may still ultimately fail.

Also, seek out foreclosures that are protected by the Cash for Keys program, which offers the current (or former) owners a cash incentive to prevent them from neglecting the property before vacating it.

Either way, inspections are crucial, especially if the house has been vacant for some time. Talk to your Realtor about having the utilities temporarily reconnected for the inspection, so you’re sure all is in working order.

And finally, don’t focus on the asking price alone. Location in a declining neighborhood or extreme maintenance and repair issues will eclipse any perceived value in a low price.

Great homes are out there at bargain prices, but let a Realtor guide you through potential pitfalls.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes at Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

