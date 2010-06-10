Victim of Highway 101 Rollover, Hit-Run Regains Consciousness

Hollister woman, who stumbled across the freeway after crashing, doesn't remember being struck

A woman critically injured in last week’s rollover crash and hit-and-run on Highway 101 near Summerland has regained consciousness and has been moved out of the intensive-care unit in fair condition, according to Janet O’Neill, Cottage Health System’s director of public affairs.

“Things are looking good,” she said Friday morning.

Christina Halstead, 48, of Hollister, was driving northbound on the highway about 10:45 p.m. June 3 when she crashed her Jeep Wrangler and it flipped onto its roof in the fast lane on Ortega Hill. She was able to get out of the vehicle, but then was struck by another vehicle as she attempted to walk across the southbound lanes. Two cars swerved around her, but a third car failed to brake or swerve and struck the victim, California Highway Patrol spokesman Larry Hockman said.

“(Halstead) doesn’t remember the incident, which is pretty common,” Hockman said. “Most people don’t remember a traumatic experience like that.”

The driver of the involved vehicle, a Honda Civic, pulled to the shoulder but then accelerated away. Nicolle L. Ladin, 34, of Carpinteria, was found soon after on Via Real in the vehicle, which had broken down.

After field sobriety tests, Ladin was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and felony hit-and-run. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Halstead was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Witnesses to the incident included a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy, who blocked traffic with his patrol car to protect Halstead from more harm, Hockman said. No other injuries were reported.

The accident is still under investigation, but it’s believed that Halstead was struck by just the one vehicle, he said, adding that the victim has said she isn’t sure why or how she crashed.

Mike Gorman, who was directly behind Halstead before the accident, told Noozhawk that it appeared as if the Jeep struck the center divider as the vehicle descended the hill toward Sheffield Drive, and that she appeared dazed as she stumbled across the freeway.

He said he and three companions shouted at her to return to the median and out of the way of oncoming traffic, but she was struck.

“It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It was awful. Everyone was screaming and crying.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli