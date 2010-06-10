Highway 192 Now Open After Sinkhole Repairs
An emergency drainage project began in May when the roadway collapsed
By Jim Shivers | June 10, 2010 | 7:21 p.m.
Crews have reopened Highway 192 (East Valley Road) between Ortega Ridge Road and Freehaven Drive as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Caltrans officials announced.
An emergency drainage project to repair a sinkhole began last month when the roadway collapsed, resulting in a full closure of the highway.
The contractor for the project was R.W. Scott Construction Company Inc. of Orcutt.
Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.
