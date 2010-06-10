John O’Neill New Manager of Rabobank’s Milpas Branch

John O’Neill has been appointed vice president and manager of Rabobank, N.A.’s Milpas Street branch in Santa Barbara, announced Don Toussaint, regional president.

As branch manager, O’Neill will oversee the daily operations and personal and business lending activities at the bank’s branch at 914 Carpinteria Ave. He can be reached at 805.963.8928.

A banker for more than 10 years, O’Neill started his career in Massachusetts with BayBank Harvard Trust as a financial services officer and later served as a branch manager and a training consultant for both Bank of Boston and Bank of America.

He spent the past 10 years in the food and hospitality industry in Santa Barbara, owning or managing several local establishments, including Elements Restaurant, as well as working with SYSCO Food Services as a relationship manager.

A longtime resident of Santa Barbara, O’Neill serves on the board of directors of the Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary. He is a member of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and a volunteer with Catholic Charities.

Rabobank, N.A. is a California community bank with 93 retail branches, including five in Santa Barbara and Goleta, and 15 financial service centers.

— Andy Frokjer is vice president of advertising and communications manager at Rabobank, N.A..