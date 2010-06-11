Local Advocates Working to Close the Gap in Mental Health Services

Suzanne Riordan of Families ACT! is at the helm of a collaborative effort to secure a long-term treatment facility in Santa Barbara County

It’s a time when many people living with mental illness in Santa Barbara County are wondering what services they’ll have — if any — in the future.

The county is preparing to slash $10.4 million from its budget for the next fiscal year, a move that could set service back to levels seen in the 1950s, in terms of care, according to mental health officials.

But those outside the traditional county system are stepping up to make sure mentally ill people — especially the young — aren’t left without care.

In fact, that group is working hard to get a residential treatment facility up and running for one of the most neglected groups within the mental health community: those with co-occurring disorders, meaning they deal with both mental health and substance abuse issues.

A long-term treatment facility has long been sought after by mental health advocates in Santa Barbara County, and mental health and family advocate Suzanne Riordan is at the helm of that effort.

She’s the executive director at Families ACT!, an advocacy group dedicated to supporting the families of people dealing with co-occurring disorders. Riordan generally is contacted by the parents or friends of people with health and substance use disorders, three-quarters of whom are ages 18 to 29.

Riordan has been working with a task force since 2008 to try to find property to house a facility where people can seek treatment and long-term care. And her search couldn’t come at a more opportune time, with the county announcing cuts to people without medical insurance in March.

It’s a personal issue for Riordan, whose 23-year-old son died of a heroin overdose in 2005. Her son, Ian, began using drugs in his early teens and lived in several treatment centers. Once he became an adult, that kind of treatment wasn’t available to him, Riordan said.

Several times, she called 9-1-1 for help with her son.

“Sometimes the psychiatric assessment team would come and he ended up at Vista del Mar,” she said. Other times, he would be booked into jail for using drugs.

Riordan said one of the things she learned from her son’s struggles, and from the families in her support group, is that jail and the threat of punishment don’t work on people with co-occurring disorders.

“They already are lacking in self-love and living with a sense of dread and despair,” she said. “Treating them like criminals only makes their self-loathing and despair worse.”

Her personal story mirrors those facing many parents. Noozhawk met last month with several mothers of adult children struggling with co-occurring disorders.

One mother, Donna, has a 30-year-old son who recently was released from state prison. He’s been diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression but self-medicates with alcohol and drugs, the possession of which brought him in and out of jail, and eventually prison, where he’s been for a year and a half.

“Because of his mental illness, he kept getting beat up in jail, fighting back and they kept extending his time,” she said.

Her son was given the option of going to a sober living home, but he chose to stay incarcerated rather than go to a home where a man had been murdered while living there.

“He’d rather take the prison sentence than go into a sober living home,” Donna said. “What does that tell you?”

She said she fears he’ll end up in jail again, and that if she hadn’t been able to take him in, the police would have left him on the street after his release.

Joanie, another mom, said her son began suffering from depression after a number of friends died. He self-medicated with marijuana to cope, and was arrested for possession after urinating in a park in Isla Vista. She said being in and out of jail has made his situation worse.

Yolanda Monarrez said her son was sent to prison a few days after leaving a residential treatment center in Los Angeles for mental health issues. Someone at the treatment center gave her son methamphetamine, she said, and he hadn’t been a user before that time. He’ll be released soon, and even though he has a supportive family network waiting, the lack of treatment facilities presents a gaping hole.

With thousands of county residents needing some sort of mental health treatment, the few existing in-patient facilities have waiting lists.

“All we offer them is jail or prison,” Riordan said. “Maybe the ER for a night or the (county Psychiatric Health Facility) or Vista del Mar — but no longer term transitional residential treatment.”

In addition, there are only 12 detox beds on the South Coast, and when a person stays there, he or she can stay for only two weeks — not enough time to fully rehabilitate.

Riordan and the group standing behind her have a plan to fix that, or at least help abate the massive problem. Although she can’t go into details, a collaboration of public and private groups is working behind the scenes to partner on the project.

Creating a residential facility has been a goal of that group, the Santa Barbara Task Force on Co-Occurring Disorders, since 2008, when it was formed on the heels of more budget cuts from county mental health.

Riordan said this group formed specifically to address what she calls the “criminalization” of this population: “the reality that our jail and prisons have become holding tanks for people with these problems ... but with no treatment to speak of.”

The task force serves as an advisory group with representatives from agencies such as the Sheriff’s Department Parole and Jail, the Public Defender’s Office, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the Department of Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Services and several nonprofit organizations.

The group is looking at several properties, and one option is the 31,000-square-foot residential treatment center at the Salvation Army in Carpinteria. The center closed last year and has been vacant since, even though it’s a facility with the capacity to hold 100 beds.

Riordan acknowledges that financial times are tough, and the group wants to create a residential treatment program that’s as sustainable as possible.

Getting things moving will require the support of the whole community, she said, because they’ll need several million dollars to buy or lease a facility and cover start-up expenses.

“We envision a collaborative effort involving partnerships and federal grants to get if off the ground,” she said.

Drawing on the talents of people in the wellness, business and faith communities, as well as interns from local counseling programs, also will be key, she said.

The holistic approach would extend as far as nutrition at the facility, Riordan said, as well as helping residents develop their artistic and musical talents and build community.

Discouraging dependence on drugs and addressing the trauma underlying the drug use, and the emotional, mood or thought disorders commonly at the root also would be key.

“We want to help them rebuild trust in themselves and in life,” she said. “The revolving door is not going to stop until we get these people some help.”

