Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Marymount Students Discover the Fun Side of Science

Experiments galore take over the school for a day

By Molly Seguel | June 10, 2010 | 2:15 p.m.

On May 27, strange fungi were in abundance in Battistone Hall at Marymount of Santa Barbara. Bacteria threatened to burst from Petri dishes. Dead roses floated in mysterious substances. Fruits and vegetables emitted electrical waves, and handmade roller-coasters sent projectile marbles.

At the pool, the eighth-graders’ ROVs (remote operated vehicles) negotiated the watery depths. In the elegant Marymount Tea House, trout decided whether they preferred hip-hop or country music and then debated over colors. In the Multipurpose Room at the center of Marymount’s campus, strange green shoots burst forth from dark soil, and delicate roots took firm hold of their new environments.

Science in all its glory took over Marymount’s campus at this year’s Science Discovery Day. You might call the event a science “mutiny” except for the fact that all of the creative, carefully documented, substantiated, measured and hypothesized craziness happened with the express permission of — even enormous help from — Marymount science teachers Rodney Lee, Tim Pearson and Jannine Tuttle and the outstanding Lower School teachers in kindergarten through fourth grade.

The word “mutiny” should be replaced with “celebration.” This year’s Science Discovery Day at Marymount of Santa Barbara was indeed a celebration.

Students paired up with their school buddies. Fifth-graders locked elbows with kindergartners, and seventh-graders with third-graders, etc., to discover and enjoy the student-created science projects. Parents were in abundance, too, and were poking, sending off projectile marbles, and expressing surprise and delight alongside the students.

Marymount’s Science Discovery Day is an event that the school has hosted for seven consecutive years and is the culmination of months of work and study in science. The event has interactive displays and experiments. Visitors can participate. There are also quiet displays that demonstrate careful scientific process and discipline.

“Our fifth-graders utilize an experimental design process and are tasked with forming a testable question which can then be answered via the results garnered from their experiment. It’s fun, but serious science whereby they not only have fun running their experiments, but also incorporate the use of scientific tools, take careful observations, and record their quantitative and qualitative data,” Lee said.

“I loved my third-grade buddy’s demonstration of her lever and pulley system,” a Marymount seventh-grader said. “I have experienced two Marymount Science Discovery Days, and I can’t wait for next year’s. ROVs, here I come!”

— Molly Seguel is the director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 