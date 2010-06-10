Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:05 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

MTD to Help Santa Barbara ‘Dump the Pump’

The June 17 event includes a contest for first-time riders

By Kate Schwab | June 10, 2010 | 3:07 p.m.

With the economic recession still in effect, the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has announced that it will join with other public transportation systems nationwide to participate in the fifth annual National Dump the Pump Day on Thursday, June 17.

The slogan of this year’s National Dump the Pump Day is “Dump the Pump. Save Money. Ride Transit.”

Sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association, the 2010 National Dump the Pump Day is a day that encourages people to ride public transportation and save money, instead of driving a car. In this economic climate, with Santa Barbara gas prices averaging $3.20 per gallon, saving money is on everyone’s minds, and public transportation is the quickest way to beat high gas prices.

“Public transportation also has an important role to play in the energy and environmental debate,” said David Damiano, manger of transit development and community relations. “If you leave your car behind to take public transportation, you will be helping to reduce America’s dependence on foreign energy and combat climate change.”

MTD is sponsoring a contest for first-time MTD riders who would like to share their Dump the Pump experiences on June 17. Send a “My Dump the Pump Day!” essay (limit is 100 words; must be 18 years or older) to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Entries may be published on the MTD Web site and possibly other media. The deadline for entries is July 5.

The first prize is an MTD 30-day pass (value of $52). Entries must include name, address, phone or cell number, and age. Follow @SantaBarbaraMTD on Twitter, to share Dump the Pump ideas, plans and suggestions throughout Dump the Pump Day.

“America is facing a number of significant economic and environmental challenges right now,” said Sherrie Fisher, MTD general manager. “People who use public transportation are helping to answer those challenges for themselves and for their country. That’s why we’re asking people to join us and Dump the Pump on June 17.”

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 