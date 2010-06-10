MTD to Help Santa Barbara ‘Dump the Pump’

With the economic recession still in effect, the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has announced that it will join with other public transportation systems nationwide to participate in the fifth annual National Dump the Pump Day on Thursday, June 17.

The slogan of this year’s National Dump the Pump Day is “Dump the Pump. Save Money. Ride Transit.”

Sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association, the 2010 National Dump the Pump Day is a day that encourages people to ride public transportation and save money, instead of driving a car. In this economic climate, with Santa Barbara gas prices averaging $3.20 per gallon, saving money is on everyone’s minds, and public transportation is the quickest way to beat high gas prices.

“Public transportation also has an important role to play in the energy and environmental debate,” said David Damiano, manger of transit development and community relations. “If you leave your car behind to take public transportation, you will be helping to reduce America’s dependence on foreign energy and combat climate change.”

MTD is sponsoring a contest for first-time MTD riders who would like to share their Dump the Pump experiences on June 17. Send a “My Dump the Pump Day!” essay (limit is 100 words; must be 18 years or older) to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Entries may be published on the MTD Web site and possibly other media. The deadline for entries is July 5.

The first prize is an MTD 30-day pass (value of $52). Entries must include name, address, phone or cell number, and age. Follow @SantaBarbaraMTD on Twitter, to share Dump the Pump ideas, plans and suggestions throughout Dump the Pump Day.

“America is facing a number of significant economic and environmental challenges right now,” said Sherrie Fisher, MTD general manager. “People who use public transportation are helping to answer those challenges for themselves and for their country. That’s why we’re asking people to join us and Dump the Pump on June 17.”

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.