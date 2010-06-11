Santa Barbara Firefighter Returns to Work After Kidney Transplant

In August 2008, Santa Barbara City Fire Capt. Heidi Rockenbach was hit with the news that for an unknown reason her kidneys were failing, and that she would need a kidney transplant to continue her career as a firefighter.

UCLA Medical Center placed her on the national kidney transplant list, but with an average waiting time for a deceased donor’s kidney being five to seven years, Rockenbach decided to pursue finding a living donor.

Not quite knowing how to ask for this kind of help, her friends took over the local outreach. It wasn’t long before a Santa Barbara woman, Kathy Judy, who knew Rockenbach from high school, came forward and offered one of her kidneys.

With her goal being to donate her kidney before Rockenbach needed to start dialysis, Judy tenaciously moved through the months of testing, and the transplant was performed in November of last year. Due to advancements in transplantation, Judy had her kidney removed laparoscopically and returned to work in just two weeks.

As of this week, Rockenbach is back working on the fire engine, at Station 4 on Ontare Road. Her message to the community is how much a single donated kidney can affect many lives — not only the recipients, but those also of family, friends and others waiting for a kidney donation.

With so many people in need, and the waiting time for others so long, Rockenbach says she feels very fortunate to have received such a timely gift from Judy. This week, the Santa Barbara City firefighters recognized Judy by making her an honorary firefighter.

Rockenbach and her family credit Judy’s generous donation, the expertise of the UCLA Medical Center, the cooperation of the city and the support of her fellow firefighters with getting her back to the career she loves and a healthy life.

Engineer Dave Ward received the Santa Barbara City Firefighter of the Year Award for his constant support of Rockenbach, and coordinating role as “kidney liaison” during the kidney donation process.

For more information on kidney donation, click here for the National Kidney Foundation or click here for the UCLA transplant Web site.

— Gary Pitney is a captain with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.