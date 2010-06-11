Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:54 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Firefighter Returns to Work After Kidney Transplant

Local resident and former classmate Kathy Judy donates the lifesaving gift

By Gary Pitney | June 11, 2010 | 12:18 a.m.

In August 2008, Santa Barbara City Fire Capt. Heidi Rockenbach was hit with the news that for an unknown reason her kidneys were failing, and that she would need a kidney transplant to continue her career as a firefighter.

UCLA Medical Center placed her on the national kidney transplant list, but with an average waiting time for a deceased donor’s kidney being five to seven years, Rockenbach decided to pursue finding a living donor.

Not quite knowing how to ask for this kind of help, her friends took over the local outreach. It wasn’t long before a Santa Barbara woman, Kathy Judy, who knew Rockenbach from high school, came forward and offered one of her kidneys.

With her goal being to donate her kidney before Rockenbach needed to start dialysis, Judy tenaciously moved through the months of testing, and the transplant was performed in November of last year. Due to advancements in transplantation, Judy had her kidney removed laparoscopically and returned to work in just two weeks.

As of this week, Rockenbach is back working on the fire engine, at Station 4 on Ontare Road. Her message to the community is how much a single donated kidney can affect many lives — not only the recipients, but those also of family, friends and others waiting for a kidney donation.

With so many people in need, and the waiting time for others so long, Rockenbach says she feels very fortunate to have received such a timely gift from Judy. This week, the Santa Barbara City firefighters recognized Judy by making her an honorary firefighter.

Rockenbach and her family credit Judy’s generous donation, the expertise of the UCLA Medical Center, the cooperation of the city and the support of her fellow firefighters with getting her back to the career she loves and a healthy life.

Engineer Dave Ward received the Santa Barbara City Firefighter of the Year Award for his constant support of Rockenbach, and coordinating role as “kidney liaison” during the kidney donation process.

For more information on kidney donation, click here for the National Kidney Foundation or click here for the UCLA transplant Web site.

— Gary Pitney is a captain with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 