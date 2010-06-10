Santa Barbara Hoteliers Closer to Forming Tourism Business Improvement District

The self-imposed tax for marketing efforts would affect about 85 hotels from Carpinteria to Goleta

As other cities in the Tri-County area are grabbing up papers to form tourism business improvement districts, Santa Barbara-area hoteliers are moving closer to creating one of their own.

The petitioning process — which essentially is a vote among the industry — is nearly complete, said Tom Patton, general manager of the Ramada Limited on Calle Real.

About 85 hotels from Carpinteria to Goleta would be affected, and about 60 percent, based on assessment of revenues, have supported the plan, he said.

There is some opposition to the idea — among about 20 percent of the affected hotels, by Patton’s estimate — which essentially calls for a self-tax on included establishments to create a communal fund to put toward marketing efforts.

The city of Santa Barbara would be the lead jurisdiction and needs to create a resolution of intention, as well as holding a public meeting before the City Council can enact the district. Meanwhile, Goleta, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara County would need to approve resolutions of consent.

County residents also have had hospitality industry taxes on the mind this week with the overwhelming passage of Measure K, which held transient occupancy tax rates in unincorporated areas at 10 percent, with yes votes of more than 70 percent.

San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach and Paso Robles already have TBIDs, and the Santa Ynez Valley’s proposal was approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on May 25.

