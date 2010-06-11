Tree Trimming, Brush Clearing Scheduled Along Highway 101 in Montecito

The project will help reduce wind and fire hazards in the area

Caltrans will be performing tree trimming and brush removal along Highway 101 in Montecito in the following locations:

» Highway 101 southbound on-ramp at Olive Mill Road from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13 and Sunday, June 20

» Highway 101 southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13 and Sunday, June 20

The project also will result in the closure of the No. 2 (slow lane) from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 13 and Sunday, June 20. Electronic message boards will be posted to help motorists move through the project area.

The work is being done to reduce wind and fire hazards in the area.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.