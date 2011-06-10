Awaken to the Benefits of Yoga at Any Age

Americans of all ages are quickly awakening to the extraordinary benefits of yoga in daily life. While many fitness programs focus on improving flexibility, a yoga practice brings even more to the practitioner through a variety of easily experienced skills and confidence-building stages of learning.

An array of benefits await the new participant to yoga, including renewed vitality, focus on inner awareness, decreased blood pressure and increased connection with inner states of being.

The Channel Islands YMCA’s dedication to the well-being of the community is why yoga programming has become an integral element available to all members.

Many misconceptions surround the practice of yoga, which is why careful attention is brought to educational focus at the Y. A gentle, beginner’s yoga class will ease the participant safely toward greater understanding of the many benefits of this ancient method of mental, physical and spiritual alignment while individual progress is fostered safely.

Additional physiological and psychological benefits found with yoga include lower pulse rates, strengthened immune function, improved sleep patterns and relaxation skills, balance control, stabilizing mood swings, enhanced focus and improved concentration and memory skills.

Yoga classes are available free of charge for members at all of the branches of the Channel Islands YMCA. Class offerings and schedules vary from branch to branch so click here or contact your local YMCA for class details.

» Camarillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village at the Park Drive, 805.484.0423

» Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 West College Ave., 805.736.3483

» Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane, 805.969.3288

» Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, 805.687.7727

» Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road in Santa Ynez, 805.686.2037

» Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, 805.642.2131

— Constance McClain, MS, MFS represents the Channel Islands YMCA.