Gerald Carpenter: Music Club to Present Part 2 of Scholarship Showcase

The second and final installment of the Santa Barbara Music Club’s Scholarship Recipients Recital Showcase, which is also the Music Club’s final event of 2010-11, will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St.

As is almost always the case with this exemplary organization, the event is free and open to anyone.

These young musicians have certainly earned our attention, and their teachers, who will no doubt be in anxious attendance, have earned a fair percentage of the applause we will shower upon their pupils.

They say you can’t tell the players without a program, so here it is: the Concert Etude in G-Minor, Opus 49 (1948) by Alexander Goedicke (1877-1957), played by Harrison Sulit-Swalley on trumpet with Eric Valinsky on piano; the third movement (Allegro molto ma maestoso) from the Concerto in C-Minor for Cello and Orchestra by Johann Christian Bach (1735-1782), performed by Nathaniel Hodson on cello and Steve Hodson on piano; the Sarabande and Gigue from the Suite No. 2 in D-Minor for Solo Cello, BWV 1008 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750), played by Claire-Alice Hébert on cello; the Adagio ma non tanto and Allegro from the Sonata in E-Major for Flute and Keyboard, BWV 1035 by J.S. Bach, performed by Jessica Kozachuk on flute and Anne Weger on piano; Hommage a Bach by Eugène Joseph Bozza (1905-1991), played by Michael Tyler Dolin on trombone with David Sedgwick on piano; the Allemanda and Corrente from J.S. Bach’s Partita No. 2 in D-Minor for Violin Solo, BWV 1004, played by Marie Hébert on violin; the Ballade in G-Minor, Opus 23, No. 1 of Frederic Chopin (1810-49), performed by John Etsell on piano; and the Variations for Solo Piano, Opus 41 by Nikolai Kapustin and played by Michael Sikich on piano.

