Gerald Carpenter: Peter Gabriel Bringing ‘New Blood’ to Santa Barbara Bowl

He'll perform Saturday with his new ensemble, the New Blood Orchestra

Peter Gabriel — singer, flautist, composer, costume designer, visual artist, prophet, human rights activist, what we used to call a “Renaissance Man” — will present a show with his latest ensemble, the New Blood Orchestra, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Gabriel has always been a performer to be seen as much as heard, and his multimedia shows with the New Blood Orchestra — a real orchestra, by the way, with a string section, a conductor (Ben Foster) and everything — create as close to a total sonic and visual environment as any concert experience you will ever have had.

Santa Barbara is one of only 12 U.S. cities visited on this tour, which begins Friday in Berkeley.

According to the advance information, “Gabriel will perform classics from his deep catalogue, including hits from his multiplatinum album So, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, all arranged for the New Blood Orchestra by longtime collaborator John Metcalf.”

Tickets to Peter Gabriel and the New Blood Orchestra range from $56 to $154, plus applicable service charges. For more information, call the Santa Barbara Bowl at 805.962.7411.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .