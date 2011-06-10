Harlan Berman Joins Jodi House Board of Directors

He brings more than 20 years of experience in restaurant operations

Harlan Berman has joined the Board of Directors of Jodi House in Santa Barbara. The nonprofit Jodi House helps brain injury survivors reclaim their lives, and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources and support. Berman is the owner/operator of HMA Restaurant Consulting, which aids in development of programs for culinary directions, educational training, POS management training, beverage, wine program development and the understanding of fiscal responsibility. He has been involved in restaurant operations for more than 20 years, including partnership in several restaurants earning Zagat, AAA and Mobil awards. He was managing partner of Peak Restaurant Group in Scottsdale, Ariz. One of its restaurants was showcased on the Food Network. It forged long-standing relationships with numerous local and national charitable organizations. For more information about Jodi House, click here or call 805.563.2882. — Barbara Flynn is a board member for Jodi House.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >