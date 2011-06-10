Harlan Berman Joins Jodi House Board of Directors

Harlan Berman has joined the Board of Directors of Jodi House in Santa Barbara.
The nonprofit Jodi House helps brain injury survivors reclaim their lives, and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources and support.
Berman is the owner/operator of HMA Restaurant Consulting, which aids in development of programs for culinary directions, educational training, POS management training, beverage, wine program development and the understanding of fiscal responsibility.
He has been involved in restaurant operations for more than 20 years, including partnership in several restaurants earning Zagat, AAA and Mobil awards.
He was managing partner of Peak Restaurant Group in Scottsdale, Ariz. One of its restaurants was showcased on the Food Network. It forged long-standing relationships with numerous local and national charitable organizations.
For more information about Jodi House, click here or call 805.563.2882.
— Barbara Flynn is a board member for Jodi House.