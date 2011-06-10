Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration Needs Volunteers

Coordinators are looking for people to sell gear, and to help during and after the parade

Volunteers are needed to work the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration’s first three-day festival in its 37-year history. The celebration will run June 24-26 in Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St.

Volunteers are especially needed from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, to help sell Solstice T-shirts, posters and hats.

Solstice executive director Claudia Bratton said parade monitors also are needed, along with float pushers. The floats are not motorized. The Solstice parade will start at noon June 25 at State and Cota streets and conclude in Alameda Park.

Green Team volunteers are needed after the parade to clean up. Also, from June 27 to July 9, volunteers can come by any time to help dismantle parade floats at the Solstice workshop, 631 Garden St.

Since the celebration has added a third day, volunteer coordinator Anita Dominocielo-Ho said it’s hard to say how many volunteers are needed to work at the beer garden and souvenir booths from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26. However, volunteers are needed from 4 p.m. June 24 when the celebration starts until 6 p.m. June 26 when it concludes.

To volunteer, call 805.965.5535 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

With the theme of “Jungle,” the Solstice Celebration will open June 24 in Alameda Park, with theatrical and musical entertainment until 9 p.m. The festival will resume at noon June 25 with entertainment until 8 p.m. The Solstice Children’s Festival will be open from noon to 6 p.m. June 25-26 with a variety of family and children’s activities, free art projects, booths and musical entertainment.

On June 26, live entertainment will be featured from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on the main stage featuring soft jazz music as well as entertainment on the children’s stage from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Arts and crafts booths, food booths, and beer and wine garden will be open for all three days of the festival.

— Anita Dominocielo-Ho is the volunteer coordinator for the Summer Solstice Celebration.