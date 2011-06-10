Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 5:22 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration Needs Volunteers

Coordinators are looking for people to sell gear, and to help during and after the parade

By Anita Dominocielo-Ho for the Summer Solstice Celebration | June 10, 2011 | 7:08 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to work the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration’s first three-day festival in its 37-year history. The celebration will run June 24-26 in Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St.

Volunteers are especially needed from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, to help sell Solstice T-shirts, posters and hats.

Solstice executive director Claudia Bratton said parade monitors also are needed, along with float pushers. The floats are not motorized. The Solstice parade will start at noon June 25 at State and Cota streets and conclude in Alameda Park.

Green Team volunteers are needed after the parade to clean up. Also, from June 27 to July 9, volunteers can come by any time to help dismantle parade floats at the Solstice workshop, 631 Garden St.

Since the celebration has added a third day, volunteer coordinator Anita Dominocielo-Ho said it’s hard to say how many volunteers are needed to work at the beer garden and souvenir booths from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26. However, volunteers are needed from 4 p.m. June 24 when the celebration starts until 6 p.m. June 26 when it concludes.

To volunteer, call 805.965.5535 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

With the theme of “Jungle,” the Solstice Celebration will open June 24 in Alameda Park, with theatrical and musical entertainment until 9 p.m. The festival will resume at noon June 25 with entertainment until 8 p.m. The Solstice Children’s Festival will be open from noon to 6 p.m. June 25-26 with a variety of family and children’s activities, free art projects, booths and musical entertainment.

On June 26, live entertainment will be featured from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on the main stage featuring soft jazz music as well as entertainment on the children’s stage from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Arts and crafts booths, food booths, and beer and wine garden will be open for all three days of the festival.

— Anita Dominocielo-Ho is the volunteer coordinator for the Summer Solstice Celebration.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 