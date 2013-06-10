Corinne Dorais of Santa Barbara Named to Juniata College Dean’s List

Juniata College has named 371 students to the dean’s list for the 2013 spring semester.
Corinne Marie Grattan Dorais of Santa Barbara, the daughter of Claude Dorais, Esq., and Maureen Grattan, Esq., and a 2009 graduate of Dos Pueblos High School, was named to the 2013 spring dean’s list.
The dean’s list recognizes grade point averages of at least 3.6 out of a possible 4.0.
Juniata College is a national liberal arts college located in Huntingdon, Penn. With an enrollment of 1,550, Juniata is a community dedicated to providing the highest quality liberal arts education.
— Norma Jennings represents Juniata College.