Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:01 pm

 
 
 
 

Girl Scout Troop Donates Cookies to Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

By Francine Spear for Girl Scout Troop No. 50786 | June 10, 2013 | 6:29 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission received Girl Scout Troop No. 50786 at its Santa Barbara facility last Thursday, where the girls donated cookies to the organization.

The troop of young girls chose the Rescue Mission to be the recipient of their “Giving Goal.” All of their donations and tips this year were used to buy and donate cookies for the Rescue Mission.

The 10 Foothill Elementary third-grade girls were proud to present cookies to the Rescue Mission. The young ladies’ altruism has earned them a Girl Scout Giving Back Badge for having reached their goal.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is a ministry of Christian people bringing physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to men, women and children in need, particularly those struggling with addictions.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and overnight accommodations seven days a week, 365 days per year. Shelter is provided every night to 100 men and 24 women. In 2012, the Mission provided 70,831 meals and 41,222 overnight stays for the homeless of Santa Barbara.

For more information about all of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s services, click here or call 805.966.1316.

— Francine Spear is a Girl Scout Troop No. 50786 leader.

