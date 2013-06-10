Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:12 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Launches Farm Friendly Dining Certification Program

By Abigail Wolff for the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association | June 10, 2013 | 12:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association has launched a “Farm Friendly Dining” certification program highlighting local food establishments that support farmers markets while bringing increased exposure to the farmers markets throughout Santa Barbara County.

“We want to recognize and commend restaurants that support our farmers while incentivizing an increase in farm-to-table dining throughout Santa Barbara,” said Sam Edelman, general manager of SBCFMA. “When restaurants source their products locally, it benefits our community’s sustainability and well-being.”

In order to qualify for the program, certified restaurants must demonstrate that 25 percent or more of their establishments’ total monthly food expenditures come from SBCFMA and other approved local vendors, including the Santa Barbara Fish Market and Harvest Santa Barbara. Qualifying restaurants receive a window decal and framed certificate acknowledging their participation as well as marketing and publicity from SBCFMA.

Developed by LoaCom in conjunction with SBCFMA, the program stimulates the local economy by encouraging consumers to eat at restaurants that source their food from regional farmers. The program also seeks to support the regional food system by creating stronger connections among the farmer, the restaurant and the consumer.

“Through our Farm Friendly Dining certification program, customers can support regional farms, the restaurants who support them and strengthen our local economy every time they dine out,” program coordinator Abby Wolff said. “Whether you’re looking for late-night eats at the Blue Owl, farm-to-bar drinks at Anchor or post-yoga juice at the Juice Ranch, there is something for everyone.”

Currently, certified establishments include Alchemy Café, the Arlington Tavern, the Anchor Woodfire Kitchen, Blue Owl, Downey’s Restaurant, Duo Catering, Juice Ranch, Julienne, the Isla Vista Food Co-op Kitchen, the Organic Soup Kitchen, Seagrass and SOhO Restaurant & Music Club.

For more information about SBCFMA Farm Friendly Dining certification, contact Wolff at 314.941.5863 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for more information about the program.

— Abigail Wolff is the Farm Friendly Dining certification program coordinator for the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 