Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Launches Farm Friendly Dining Certification Program

The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association has launched a “Farm Friendly Dining” certification program highlighting local food establishments that support farmers markets while bringing increased exposure to the farmers markets throughout Santa Barbara County.

“We want to recognize and commend restaurants that support our farmers while incentivizing an increase in farm-to-table dining throughout Santa Barbara,” said Sam Edelman, general manager of SBCFMA. “When restaurants source their products locally, it benefits our community’s sustainability and well-being.”

In order to qualify for the program, certified restaurants must demonstrate that 25 percent or more of their establishments’ total monthly food expenditures come from SBCFMA and other approved local vendors, including the Santa Barbara Fish Market and Harvest Santa Barbara. Qualifying restaurants receive a window decal and framed certificate acknowledging their participation as well as marketing and publicity from SBCFMA.

Developed by LoaCom in conjunction with SBCFMA, the program stimulates the local economy by encouraging consumers to eat at restaurants that source their food from regional farmers. The program also seeks to support the regional food system by creating stronger connections among the farmer, the restaurant and the consumer.

“Through our Farm Friendly Dining certification program, customers can support regional farms, the restaurants who support them and strengthen our local economy every time they dine out,” program coordinator Abby Wolff said. “Whether you’re looking for late-night eats at the Blue Owl, farm-to-bar drinks at Anchor or post-yoga juice at the Juice Ranch, there is something for everyone.”

Currently, certified establishments include Alchemy Café, the Arlington Tavern, the Anchor Woodfire Kitchen, Blue Owl, Downey’s Restaurant, Duo Catering, Juice Ranch, Julienne, the Isla Vista Food Co-op Kitchen, the Organic Soup Kitchen, Seagrass and SOhO Restaurant & Music Club.

For more information about SBCFMA Farm Friendly Dining certification, contact Wolff at 314.941.5863 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for more information about the program.

— Abigail Wolff is the Farm Friendly Dining certification program coordinator for the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association.