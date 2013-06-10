Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Solvang Library Offering Free Summer Workshops for Young Writers

By Carey McKinnon for the Solvang Library | June 10, 2013 | 3:12 p.m.

The Solvang Library will host two creative writing workshops this July, one for incoming fourth- and fifth-graders, and another for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders.

Both workshops meet for two hours each day for four days, from Tuesday, July 9 to Friday, July 12, at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive. The younger group will meet from 10 a.m. until noon and the older group from 4 to 6 p.m.

Aimed at improving young writers’ skills by encouraging creativity and increasing confidence in their compositions, these programs will take the students through an assortment of activities to develop the manner in which they approach writing. The young writers will be exposed to multiple genres and styles of writing, encouraging the exploration of all forms of writing. No previous writing experience outside of school is needed.

Both workshops will be led by volunteer Cara Goodall, a credentialed teacher associated with the South Coast Writing Project at UCSB (SCRiP). The workshops are free, but registration is required.

For registration forms and workshop times, call the library at 805.688.4214. Click here to check out the library’s online calendar.

The Young Writers Group is funded through the Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley. The Solvang Library is a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. All library programs and events are free to the public.

— Carey McKinnon represents the Solvang Library.

 
