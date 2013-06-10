Travel in Central America Offers Youth, Adult Baseball Team Tours

Travel in Central America, a Santa Barbara-based tour operator and vacation package provider, has launched baseball experience tours to Central America, focusing on youth and adult team and mixed tours to Nicaragua.

The company has a number of tours taking place this summer in Nicaragua, and will be expanding its tour offerings in the coming year.

Nicaragua has received recent attention by travel publications and journalists, being tagged as No. 3 on the New York Times Top Places to Go in 2013.

“Nicaragua has a baseball-focused culture and a number of leagues providing competitive games for visiting teams,” said Kyle Ashby, Santa Barbara-based entrepreneur and Travel in Central America founder and chief travel officer. “Baseball provides an opportunity for American and international youth, collegiate and adult league teams to immerse themselves in the culture and community, while getting international baseball experience.”

Travel in Central America’s first team to embark on a baseball tour is the Santa Ynez Heat, a U16 All-Star Team with top players from Santa Barbara to Paso Robles. The eight-day tour will feature six baseball games in a number of Nicaragua communities from the colonial city of Granada to the beach community of San Juan del Sur, and will include two games at a baseball academy that regularly signs players to Major League Baseball contracts.

Travel in Central America and the Heat will also host a baseball clinic with the youth of San Juan del Sur, and assist at a center that provides care for children and young people with disabilities.

“We are excited to provide a unique and competitive baseball experience for the Heat in Nicaragua,” Ashby said. “We look forward to this tour setting the standard for our customized team tours, and sharing some great experiences both on and off the field with the Santa Ynez Heat!”

Travel in Central America also offers unique vacation packages in Nicaragua, and is expanding to include other Central American locations in the fall. The company’s network of contacts has allowed it to offer unique Central American experiences at amazing prices.

To find out more information about the baseball tours, click here or click here. Click here to connect with the Travel in Central America Facebook page June 12-20 for reports, photos and videos from the tour.

— Kyle Ashby is the founder of Travel in Central America.