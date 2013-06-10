Veteran Louis Zamperini to Share Story of Survival, Redemption in Talk to United Boys & Girls Clubs

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County invites the public to come listen Thursday, June 27 to Louis Zamperini tell the amazing story of his experiences in World War II.

Zamperini is the subject of The New York Times bestseller Unbroken, the latest book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Laura Hillenbrand (author of Seabiscuit). His story and captivating personality are sure to inspire and entertain.

It comes to no surprise that a story as incredible as Zamperini’s has Hollywood’s ears ringing and they’ve brought forward some of their best. The screenplay is to be composed by the Coen Brothers with Angelina Jolie scheduled to direct.

Doors to Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds will open at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Zamperini will speak at noon.

The cost is $100. All proceeds will benefit the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

For more information or to RSVP, click here or call 805.681.1315.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.