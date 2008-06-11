Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 1:15 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Alixe Mattingly New Board Chairwoman at Laguna Blanca School

Trustee has been instrumental in school's strategic planning.

By Tara Broucqsault | June 11, 2008 | 11:07 a.m.

Alixe Mattingly has been named the new board chairwoman at Laguna Blanca School. Mattingly has served on the Laguna Blanca Board of Trustees since 2004 and has been involved in the school’s strategic planning, fundraising, community relations, and the committee on trustees. Mattingly was an officer on the Parents’ Auxiliary and was named Parent Volunteer of the Year in 2007. Her stepson Colin is a 2008 graduate of Laguna.

image
Alixe Mattingly

Mattingly has 20 years of experience in strategic communications and public affairs in both the public policy arena and private sector. She was senior vice president of public affairs for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a trade association representing more than 100 of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies, and senior vice president of communications for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Mattingly also has extensive governmental credentials. She served as assistant to the president and deputy press secretary under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. Mattingly also served as assistant secretary for public affairs at the Health and Human Services Department, a position requiring Senate confirmation. Active in six presidential elections from 1980-2000, she was a senior media adviser of each of the Republican campaigns and nominating conventions.

Mattingly is a former producer of CNN‘s nightly Crossfire and former media officer for the Peace Corps. She is a 1979 graduate of Hollins University. Mattingly resides in Santa Barbara with her husband, Mark, and stepson Colin. She is a director at American Riviera Bank, and a longtime board member at Direct Relief International.

“The richness of the Laguna experience has never been better from K-12,” Mattingly said. “With academic rigor and character development at our core, we begin our ‘Second 75’ years with an exciting plan of campus improvements in our constant quest to provide the greatest academic environment for life’s learning.”

Serving along with Mattingly on the school’s executive committee are vice chairman Thomas Mullaney, treasurer William Loomis, secretary Robert Emmons, and members-at-large Patrick McAlister and Sherri Nelson. Other trustees are Judy Bartlein, Jerry Bidwell, Sue Birch, Leesa Wilson-Goldmuntz, Larry Hammett, Lee E. Mikles, Dawn O’Donnell, Dennis Patrick, Andrew F. Puzder, Alison Wrigley Rusack and James S. Taylor.

Tara Broucqsault is Laguna Blanca School‘s public relations director.

