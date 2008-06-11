Conejo Oaks 2, Santa Barbara Foresters 1

Santa Barbara Foresters at Conejo Oaks

June 10 at Thousand Oak (Sparky Anderson Field)

Foresters 1 (3-1,4-2 ccl) Conejo Oaks 2 (4-2,1-1 ccl)

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

—————————————————————————— ———————————————————————

Torres 2b…................... 4 0 1 0 Braden 2b…............ 4 1 0 0

Siddons, Joe 3b…......... 4 0 0 0 Jones rf…............... 3 0 1 1

Miller, Andre cf….......... 3 0 1 0 Pinneri cf….............. 4 0 0 0

Brady, Michael ss…...... 3 0 0 0 Hannick c…............. 3 0 1 0

Keyes lf….................... 3 0 1 0 Scioscia dh…........... 3 0 0 0

Castro, Erik c…............ 3 0 0 0 Dingman 3b…........... 3 0 1 0

McMurray, Casey dh….. 3 0 0 0 Intelkofer ss….......... 3 0 1 0

Saint John, Vinnie rf…... 3 1 1 0 Hartman 1b…........... 3 0 1 0

Van Hook, Clay 1b…..... 3 0 1 1 Ashdown lf…............ 3 1 2 1

McFarland p….............. 0 0 0 0 O’Leary p….............. 0 0 0 0

Pellici, Greg p…............ 0 0 0 0 Ramirez p…............. 0 0 0 0

Steele p…............... 0 0 0 0

Totals…....................... 29 1 5 1 Totals…................... 29 2 7 2

Score by Innings R H E

——————————————————————————————

SB Foresters…...... 001 000 000 - 1 5 1

Conejo Oaks…...... 000 001 01X - 2 7 0

——————————————————————————————

E - Torres. DP - Sters 2. LOB - Sters 2; Oaks 4. 2B - Keyes; St. John; Van Hook; Jones; Intelkofer. HR - Ashdown. HBP - Miller. SB - Braden; Dingman.

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO NP

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

McFarland L,0-1…........ 7.2 7 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 28 28 10 9 66

Pellici, Greg ................. 0.1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 9

Conejo Oaks IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO NP

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

O’Leary ........................ 7.0 5 1 1 0 3 0 0 1 0 23 24 7 8 34

Ramirez W…................ 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 3 2 0 11

Steele S….................... 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 3 1 1 10

HBP - by O’Leary (Miller). Pitches/strikes: McFarland 66/45; Pellici 9/3; O’Leary 34/25; Ramirez 11/6; Steele 10/7.

Strikeouts - Torres; Brady; Keyes; St. John; Van Hook; Hartman. Walks - Jones.

Umpires - HP: R. Stevens 1B: P. Cohen

Start: 5:00 Time: 1:48 Attendance: 30

Game: 061008

Play-by-Play

—————————————————————-

SB Foresters starters: 0/2b Torres; 0/3b Siddons; 0/cf Miller; 0/ss Brady; 0/lf Keyes; 0/c Castro; 0/dh McMurray, Ca; 0/rf St. John; 0/1b Van Hook; 0/p McFarland;

Conejo Oaks starters: 0/2b Braden; 0/rf Jones; 0/cf Pinneri; 0/c Hannick; 0/dh Scioscia; 0/3b Dingman; 0/ss Intelkofer; 0/1b Hartman; 0/lf Ashdown; 0/p O’Leary;

SB Foresters 1st - Torres flied out to cf. Siddons grounded out to 3b. McFarland to p for Mattox. Miller grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 1st - Braden lined out to p. Jones flied out to rf. Pinneri grounded out to p. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Brady grounded out to 3b. Keyes struck out swinging. Castro lined out to rf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 2nd - Hannick singled up the middle. Scioscia reached on a fielder’s choice; Hannick out at second 3b to 2b. Dingman hit into double play 3b to 2b to 1b; Scioscia out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - McMurray, Ca flied out to cf. St. John doubled to center field. Van Hook doubled to left center, RBI; St. John scored. Torres grounded out to 2b; Van Hook advanced to third. Siddons popped up to ss. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 3rd - Intelkofer doubled to left center (0-0). Hartman popped up to 1b (1-0). Ashdown singled; Intelkofer advanced to third, out on the play, out at home rf to c. Braden flied out to cf. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Miller hit by pitch (1-2). Miller picked off, out at second p to 1b to ss. Brady popped up to 2b (1-1). Keyes doubled to center field (0-1). Castro flied out to cf (1-2). 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 4th - Jones out at first 1b to p (1-2). Pinneri reached on an error by 2b (0-1). Hannick lined into double play p to 1b (0-0); Pinneri out on the play. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - McMurray, Ca grounded out to ss (1-0). St. John struck out (1-2). Van Hook grounded out to 2b (0-0). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 5th - Scioscia grounded out to 3b (0-0). Dingman grounded out to ss (2-2). Intelkofer flied out to lf (0-0). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Torres singled to right field (0-0). Siddons reached on a fielder’s choice (0-2); Torres out at second 3b to 2b. Miller singled, out at first 3b to 1b; Siddons advanced to second, out at third cf to 3b. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 6th - Hartman singled to center field (1-2). Ashdown popped up to p, bunt. Braden reached on a fielder’s choice (1-1); Hartman out at second ss to 2b. Braden stole second. Jones doubled to right field, RBI (1-1); Braden scored. Pinneri grounded out to 2b (1-0). 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Brady struck out (3-2). Keyes grounded out to 3b (0-1). Castro flied out to rf (0-1). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 7th - Hannick flied out to lf (0-1). Scioscia grounded out to 3b (3-2). Dingman singled to left field (2-2). Dingman stole second. Intelkofer popped up to 2b (3-2). 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Ramirez to p for O’Leary. McMurray, Ca flied out to rf. St. John popped up to 2b (3-2). Van Hook struck out looking (2-2). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 8th - Hartman struck out swinging (1-2). Ashdown homered to right field, RBI (2-1). Braden flied out to rf (2-2). Pellici to p for McFarland. Jones walked (3-1). Pinneri flied out to cf (2-1). 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 9th - Steele to p for Ramirez. Torres struck out looking (2-2). Siddons grounded out to 3b (1-1). Miller popped up to 3b (0-0). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.