Crane Country Day School, Class of 2008

Established in 1928 by namesake William D. Crane, Montecito’s Crane Country Day School offers rigorous academic programs with hands-on experiences that challenge both the intellect and the imagination. The independent K-8 school will graduate 34 eighth-graders on June 18.
Erica (Ceci) Bitters
Savanna Brown
Cyrus Caretto
Gregory Cusack
Sean Eghtessadi
Nicole Feshbach
Erin Griffin
Noah Gross-Schaefer
Natalia Gutierrez-Jones
Thanh-Liem Huynh-Tran
Michelle Jerez
Tessa Kaplan
Alexandra (Allie) Lafitte
Kymberly (Kymmy) Lawyer
Austin Lokre
Blake Mackall
Ian McKenzie
Grady Mecay
Marlon-Oliver Miller
Leila Nathan-Halpern
Amy Patrick
Kate Pincus-Whitney
Paul Quenzer
Morgan Raith
Raquel Sanchez
Ximena Santiago
Sheridan Spivey
Benjamin (Ben) Sutton
Bryce Vinion
Connor Weinstein
Anne (Annie) Weis
Vincent (Vince) Werthman
Jacob Winnikoff
Connie Zhang
Sierra Witnov is Crane Country Day School‘s admissions assistant.