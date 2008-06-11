St. John of Damascus Academy, Class of 2008

This is a very exciting year for St. John of Damascus Academy, the Santa Barbara area’s only K-8 Christian and Classical school. Commencement ceremonies will be held Wednesday for the school’s very first graduating class! The six graduating students will be attending various local high schools, which are listed by their names. Congratulations to them all!
Garrett Gish, Santa Barbara Christian School
Austin Harris, Bishop Diego High
Andrew Meyer, Providence Hall
Samantha Morrison, Dos Pueblos High
Amanda Simonsen, Dos Pueblos High
Hani AbuGhazaleh is St. John of Damascus Academy‘s marketing director.