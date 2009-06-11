Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:00 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Chamber of Commerce Presents Business Star Awards

Winners include construction company owners and Chumash Indians

By Marcia Reed | June 11, 2009 | 9:05 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced the winners of its Quarterly Business Star Awards. The businesses and individuals were recognized for outstanding contributions to the quality of life for Santa Barbara.

The awards will be officially presented at the chamber’s June 22 Board of Directors meeting at noon at chamber headquarters, 924 Anacapa St.

Winners

» Business Woman: Joan Katz, broker, Prudential California Realty. This award is made to a chamber businesswoman, who through her actions is a role model for the local community. Joan Katz is one of the most dedicated and committed real estate agents in the nation.

Originally from Washington, D.C., Katz brings 30 years of real estate expertise to Santa Barbara. She moved cross-country to be close to her daughter, Jill. Katz donates her time to the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Council helping businesses connect with the community. She received the Ambassador of the Year Award in 2006 and 2008.

» Innovator: Dr. Mike Gazzaniga, Sage Center for the Study of the Mind at UCSB.

This award is traditionally presented to an individual who has made a significant innovative contribution to positively impacting our world. Past winners include university chancellors, Nobel laureates, architects, researchers and inventors. Dr Gazzaniga recently received a $10 million grant from the MacArthur Foundation to establish a new national program on neuroscience and the law. He has published many books, including The Ethical Brain, Mind Matters, The Social Brain and Nature’s Mind.

His many scholarly publications include the landmark 1995 book for MIT Press, The Cognitive Neurosciences, now in its third edition, which is recognized as the source book for the field. Dr. Gazzaniga’s long and distinguished career includes directing the Center for Cognitive Neuroscience at Dartmouth College, directing the Center for Neuroscience at UC Davis, supervising the work and encouraging the careers of many young scientists, helping to found the Cognitive Neuroscience Society and being the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience.

» Community Collaboration: The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. This award is made to a chamber business making a significant contribution to the quality of life and economic vitality of the Region. Past winners include Montecito Bank and Trust, Venoco, Santa Barbara Bank and Trust, Yardi Systems and 50 others.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the country, and the Santa Ynez Reservation was officially recognized by the federal government in 1901. The Chumash Casino Resort is the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, providing jobs for more than 1,700 people. Today, members of the Chumash tribe continue their long-standing tradition of giving. During the past nine years, the tribe has reached out to hundreds of local groups, organizations and schools in the community by donating more than $12 million.

» Businessman: Frank (Skip) Schipper, president of Schipper Construction. This award is made to a chamber businessman, who through his actions is a role model for the local community.

Established in 1982, Schipper Construction started with virtually nothing, but has since grown to bring in $30 million in work each year. In addition to maintaining a hectic schedule at work, Schipper has taken on extra responsibilities in the community and with construction organizations. He is chairman of the Building Division for the State of California and for seven years was chairman of the open shop committee with the Associated General Contractors of America.

He is on the board of directors for the Business and Industry Associates for SBCC. And he participates with other construction organizations, including the Santa Barbara Contractors Association and the Ventura County Contractors Association. His community work includes membership in the Santa Barbara Suburban Kiwanis Club, the Goleta Valley Bicycling Club and the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce. He is a life member of the American Mensa.

— Marcia Reed represents the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

 

