Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:05 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Capps Reappointed to House Democracy Assistance Commission

The California representative will serve her third term

By Emily Kryder | June 11, 2009 | 6:30 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader John Boehner announced the appointment of 20 members of Congress to the House Democracy Assistance Commission, including Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, who will serve her third term on the commission.

Rep. David Price, D-North Carolina, was reappointed as chairman, and Rep. David Dreier, R-California, was reappointed ranking minority member. Price and Dreier led the initiative that established the commission in 2005, and Capps is an original member.

HDAC is charged with promoting responsive, effective government and strengthening democratic institutions in emerging democracies. Central to the commission’s work is peer-to-peer cooperation to build technical expertise that enhances accountability, transparency, legislative independence and government oversight in partner foreign legislatures. 

HDAC partners with the legislatures of Afghanistan, Colombia, East Timor, Georgia, Haiti, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, Liberia, Macedonia, Mongolia and Ukraine. The commission is expected to approve new partnerships with the Kosovo Assembly and Peruvian Congress soon.

During just the past year, HDAC has sponsored outbound congressional delegations to Liberia, Kenya, Georgia and Haiti; opened a parliamentary library in East Timor; discussed committee investigations and oversight with the Georgian parliament in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of that country; and hosted inbound delegations, including seminars for members of parliament from eight countries and staff institutes for parliamentary staffers from 11 foreign legislatures.

“I am honored to serve another term on the House Democracy Assistance Commission,” Capps said. “The work that this commission does to foster fledgling democracies and strengthen America’s relationships with other countries is critically important. I look forward to working closely with Chairman Price, ranking member Dreier and all of the members of the commission.”

Other Democratic members appointed were: Rep. Rush Holt of New Jersey, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, Rep. Allyson Schwartz of Pennsylvania, Rep. Donald Payne of New Jersey, Rep. Earl Pomeroy of North Dakota, Rep. Sam Farr of California, Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, Rep. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard of California.

Other Republican members appointed were: Rep. John Boozman of Arkansas, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, Rep. Judy Biggert of Illinois, Rep. Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania, Rep. Kay Granger of Texas, Rep. Charles Boustany of Louisiana, Rep. Michael Conaway of Texas and Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida.

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 